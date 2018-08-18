Kari Gallardo joins company founded by her mother
Kari Gallardo joins JanCo Janitorial as business associate and director of operations. JanCo Janitorial is a company founded by Kari’s mother, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Gann, almost 30 years ago.
As a teenager, Gallardo worked many hours alongside her mother cleaning offices, doing payroll and any jobs that needed to be done.
Gallardo now joins Fernando Gonzales, her uncle as a business associate.
Strategic brand builder Steve Moore joins UA
Steve Moore, a strategic brand builder with international corporate, higher education and sports marketing experience, has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for the University of Arizona. He joined the senior executive team at the UA last month.
Moore will be responsible for the strategic communication of university accomplishments to a group of stakeholders and for building a brand that motivates students, faculty, staff and supporters to become part of the effort to advance the Arizona enterprise.
McDonald, Fischer join Arizona Land and Water Trust
Arizona Land and Water Trust has hired Scott McDonald as deputy director and Mark Fischer as administrative coordinator.
McDonald will manage all day-to-day aspects of the Trust including staff management, financial accounting procedures and project tracking.
His career includes senior management positions at General Motors, Rain Bird and Fluidmaster.
Fischer will provide administrative support to the Trust’s executive staff, Land & Water Program and Development team, while also maintaining the record systems and managing all areas of the office facilities, including IT and supplies.
Alutto, Trindade rising in Geico ranks
Geico’s board of directors has elected John Alutto assistant vice president, and Michelle Trindade was appointed vice president for its regional location in Tucson.
Alutto will oversee Geico’s underwriting activities at its regional office in Tucson, with responsibility for seven western states: Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington.
Trindade will manage insurance operations for the same seven states. She joined Geico in 1997 as a sales counselor at the company’s regional center in Lakeland, Fla., and advanced through several management roles.
Julie Evans executive director at Casa de la Luz Foundation
Julie Evans, M.S.W. is the new executive director of the Casa de la Luz Foundation. Evans holds the strategic and operational responsibility for fundraising, grant-making, and the execution of the organization’s mission to transform the end-of-life experience into the final act of living well.
She brings extensive social service and nonprofit experience to her role, working previously as a medical social worker and nonprofit manager.