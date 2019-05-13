When handled well, even the worst situation can be beneficial. Consider the true story of Mike, a friend of mine who lives right here in Tucson.
One night while at work in a remote, isolated location, Mike Meshirer was ambushed by a gunman. He was shot several times and left for dead. Somehow, against all odds, he survived. The thought of never seeing his wife and daughter gave him the strength he needed to patch up his wounds and hike to safety.
Since then, Meshirer has had several surgeries and lives with tremendous pain every day. I was surprised when Meshirer told me the shooting changed his life for the better.
Meshirer spends a lot more time with his family now. He also launched a training company dedicated to saving the lives of civilians, law enforcement officers and first responders. His passion is teaching women and families to be prepared for a variety of life-threatening situations.
Meshirer and his talented staff teach lifesaving skills in advanced first aid, self-defense, active-shooter response and more. I recently took a two-day tactical emergency casualty care (TECC) course from Talon. It was by far the best professional development training I have ever received. It would be a fantastic team building exercise if your company has employees.
To date, more than 4,500 people have been through Meshirer’s specialized training. Many of those are federal, state and local law enforcement officers. Many others are civilians, business owners and church security teams. The collective number of lives positively affected from this training cannot be measured. How many lives will be saved because Meshirer was ambushed?
Now I understand how that night changed Meshirer’s life for the better. The next time you run into some bad luck, think of Meshirer and find a way to make it as positive as you can. For more information, visit Talontacmed.com