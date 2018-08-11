The spy-vs.-spy aspect of college football is sometimes comical and if not that, it’s amusing. The UA, for example, has a live webcam that is trained on the construction site of the $25 million Indoor Sports Arena just east of Arizona Stadium. You can watch masons and plumbers do their work, but the school has put a blacked-out patch over the workout portion of what used to be the Kindall/Sancet baseball outfield. No coach (or spy) from opening-night opponent BYU will be able to watch Kevin Sumlin’s team workout, even though it would require a powerful microscope to accurately pick out the jersey numbers from so far away.