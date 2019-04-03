Meanwhile, former UA player and staffer Joseph Blair led the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G League’s Western Conference title with a 144-125 win over Santa Cruz on Tuesday. The Vipers will face the Long Island Nets in a best-of-three series for the G League title beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
"Not many times I fall speechless, but this is one," Blair posted on Instagram, along with a photo of him holding the conference trophy.
One of Blair’s players, former Oregon State guard Gary Payton II, joined Allen on the G League all-defensive team.