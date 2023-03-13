If you like Blaze Pizza, you can download the Blaze Pizza phone app and get one 11-inch pizza (excluding crust upgrades) for $3.14 in celebration of Pi Day.
The offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only.
Click here for more information.
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.