Blood orange season makes for sweeter desserts

If ever there were a fruit with inherent drama, it’d be the blood orange.
Blood orange season has just begun, and I’ll enjoy them as much as I can through April or May. Then I’ll have to wait until next year to enjoy them again.
Kissed with a rosy blush on their leathery, bumpy rinds, the flesh of ripe blood oranges range in color from maroon to almost black. Our Arizona blood oranges, because of our climate, tend to be deep vermillion in color.
They make a striking marmalade, of course, because who expects something that’s so deeply red to taste like orange? In fact, depending on the variety, blood oranges smell sweetly floral, and their flesh tastes of cherries and raspberries. The deeper the color, the sweeter the berry notes, I’ve been told.
They also make a dramatic dessert, which is what I had in mind for the blood oranges I picked up from Desert Treasures Citrus Groves’ booth at the Rillito Park Heirloom Farmers Market on Sunday. Owner Chris Duggan told me his blood oranges were the variety called ‘Moro,’ which originated in Sicily; ‘Tarocco’ is native to Italy and ‘Sanguinello’ is native to Spain. All three get their color from healthful anthocyanins, the same helpful compounds that make blueberries a super-fruit.
If getting to the farmers market is hard for you, I’ve also seen blood oranges at Trader Joe’s and several local supermarkets. They’re worth searching out during their brief season, because they are one of the treasures of the citrus world.
For this easy upside-down cake, you’ll end up with a lot of pith and peel. Save this, if you wish, to add to marmalades. Or use your booty in the classic Sicilian salad of sliced blood oranges and sliced fresh fennel dressed with fruity olive oil.
You could serve this cake with a dollop of whipped cream. For this and many other desserts, however, I prefer the sturdier garnish of sweetened sour cream or Greek yogurt. Both hold up better while awaiting service than whipped cream will do. Sometimes I use brown sugar to do that sweetening, other times plain old granulated sugar. To grace gingerbread in the early days of winter, I frequently reach for maple sugar. You don’t need much to sweeten a cup of your garnish; just a tablespoon or two will do the job. Others like to dust the finished cake with a snowfall of powdered sugar; but I think that detracts from its beauty.
But even without any garnish, this is a good, dramatic cake to present after supper. I hope you’ll try it soon, before blood orange season slips away.
Blood orange upside-down cake
Makes about 8 servings
It’s a good idea to work on a nonporous surface, or to put some parchment paper on your cutting board, before you begin to work with the blood oranges. Their vermillion flesh will stain your fingers and your clothes. Serve this pretty cake with sweetened sour cream or Greek yogurt for an extra fillip of goodness. Reduced fat yogurt will not work here.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons sugar
Zest of 1 blood orange
2 tablespoons fresh blood orange juice (from 1 blood orange)
6 to 8 blood oranges
3 eggs
1 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
1 stick (4 ounces) butter, melted and cooled
2 1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and coat a 10-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Cut a parchment paper circle to fit the bottom of the cake pan, lay it into the bottom of the pan and spray it with nonstick cooking spray.
Add the 2 tablespoons sugar to the cake pan and shake to distribute it evenly over the parchment paper.
Zest one of the blood oranges, then juice it. Set zest and juice aside.
One by one, cut the peel and pith from a blood orange, then slice it into approximately 1/8th-inch slices, removing any seeds as you come to them. Beginning in the center, lay the slices in overlapping rounds on the bottom of the cake pan. Continue with remaining oranges until the bottom of the cake pan is evenly covered. Use your fingers to pat the slices to help them release their juice into the sugar.
In a large mixing bowl, combine reserved juice and zest, yogurt, melted butter and eggs. Mix until smooth.
In another bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a spatula, stir the flour mixture into the wet ingredients. The batter will be thick and sticky, like biscuit dough; it’s ok if some streaks of dry ingredients remain. Don’t overmix the batter.
Spread the batter over the orange slices in the cake pan. Use a spatula to even the batter and push it to the sides of the pan; wetting the spatula will make this easier.
Bake the cake for 30 to 45 minutes or until a pick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes before running a knife around the outside and inverting the cake onto a serving dish. Allow to cool completely before slicing.
Serve with sweetened sour cream or Greek yogurt.
Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby.” Follow her blog as she writes her third book, “The Feast of the Dove,” at www.thefeastofthedove.com.