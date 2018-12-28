Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Nevada Wolfpack will play each other in the fourth Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29. 

Saturday's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl isn't the first rodeo for the Nevada Wolfpack (7-5). Nevada won the first-ever Arizona Bowl in 2015 and returns with hopes of beating Arkansas State (8-4) out of the Sun Belt Conference. 

Nevada also returns to Tucson with a different coach in Jay Norvell, who has history as a positions coach at Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arizona State and UCLA. He also coached the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders from 1998-2003. 

Norvell and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson along with players held a press conference Friday morning in downtown Tucson to preview the Arizona Bowl, here's what they had to say.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.