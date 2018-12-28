Saturday's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl isn't the first rodeo for the Nevada Wolfpack (7-5). Nevada won the first-ever Arizona Bowl in 2015 and returns with hopes of beating Arkansas State (8-4) out of the Sun Belt Conference.
Nevada also returns to Tucson with a different coach in Jay Norvell, who has history as a positions coach at Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arizona State and UCLA. He also coached the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders from 1998-2003.
Norvell and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson along with players held a press conference Friday morning in downtown Tucson to preview the Arizona Bowl, here's what they had to say.