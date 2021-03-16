Board of Supervisors creates eviction defense program and maintains free testing

Eligible residents must attest they’ve suffered financial loss due to the pandemic, are unable to afford counsel and are currently facing eviction for nonpayment or noncompliance to their lease.

"This is incredibly meaningful to keep some of these families who are at risk of temporarily experiencing homelessness in a safe and stable home," Heinz said. "It's very meaningful for for the community, and I'm hopeful that we'll be able to find a way to make this program, which is now just based on federal funding, more permanent."

In a separate action, the supervisors unanimously approved $15 million for rental and utility assistance for tenants and landlords to apply for through the Community Investment Corporation. The application is available at tucsonpimaep.com.

The board also approved a $33 million contract to fund the county’s COVID-19 testing program using money from the new American Rescue Plan. Before the relief package was passed, the county was at risk of suspending the program due to a lack of funding from the state.

The stimulus package signed into law last week could provide up to $7.4 billion to local governments, according to Arizona’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee.