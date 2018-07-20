Bob Brenly, Manager Jul 20, 2018 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Buy Now Paul Connors / AP Photo Tenure: 2001-2004 Record: 303-262 record (.536)second-highest percentage in franchise history Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion 4 Social Media Tricks to Turn Your Products from 'Wants' to 'Must-Haves' Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer. promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business!