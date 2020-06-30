Bobby Dalbec, 3B, Boston Red Sox

Former UA Wildcat Bobby Dalbec feels he’s ready for his shot with the Red Sox in 2020. He hit .239 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 135 games in the minors this season.

2019 stats (AAA Pawtucket, AA Portland)

Hits: 113

BA: .239

HR: 27

RBI: 73

SLG: .460

