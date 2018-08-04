In three seasons at Arizona, third baseman/pitcher Bobby Dalbec hit 24 home runs, including a Pac-12-high 15 during his sophomore year in 2015.
Given the distant dimensions of Hi Corbett Field, Dalbec might’ve hit 10 or 15 more home runs at a power-friendly facility.
But this year at Single-A Salem (Virginia), a Boston Red Sox affiliate, Dalbec hit 26 home runs, one of the highest totals in all of minor-league baseball.
He was promoted to Portland (Maine) last week, and made his Double-A debut, hitting cleanup, Saturday. In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Dalbec has a chance to set the single-season record for home runs by minor-league baseball players from Tucson and the UA.
Former Pueblo High School, Pima College and UA slugger George Arias hit 36 homers in 1998 while with the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars.
Here are the top 10, not including Dalbec:
36: Arias, 1998, Las Vegas. Arias also hit 30 for Midland in 1995.
34: Shelley Duncan (Canyon del Oro High School, UA), 2005, Trenton. Duncan also hit 30 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2009.
27: Craig Sorensen (UA), 1961, San Antonio.
26: Brad Glenn (UA), 2011, Dunedin.
26: Alan Zinter (UA), 1996, Pawtucket. Zinter also hit 24 for Binghamton in 1993 and 23 for Iowa in 1998.
24: Erubiel Durazo (Amphitheater High School, Pima College), 1999, El Paso/Tucson.
23: Stefen Romero (Sunnyside High School, Pima College), Jackson/High Desert, 2012.
23: Ian Kinsler (Canyon del Oro High School), 2005, Oklahoma City. Kinsler also combined for 20 at Frisco and Clinton in 2004.
22: Wes Clements (UA), 1984, Tucson/Columbus.
20: Nick Hundley (UA), 2007, San Antonio.