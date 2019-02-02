1. I’m holding off on any Bobby Hurley-for-president declarations. When USC beat Arizona 80-57 a week ago, the Trojans played zone defense for the entire game. “I’ve never done that before in my career,” USC coach Andy Enfield told reporters. “But it was working.”
Arizona shot 28 percent, its lowest figure since a 1998 Elite Eight loss to Utah.
Hurley chose to play a more friendly man-defense Thursday night against Arizona. It was befuddling: The UA is last in the Pac-12 in shooting, at 43.1 percent. That’s the lowest shooting percentage at Arizona since 1972, when the Wildcats shot 42.2 percent.
Hurley ignored USC’s defensive success and the Wildcats feasted, making a season-high 14 3-pointers and forcing overtime.
It was Arizona’s soft defense — and not Hurley’s defensive gameplan — that cost the Wildcats the game.
2. ASU’s Wells Fargo Arena, built in 1974, remains clean and useful. But it comes off as McKale Center of the 1990s. At some point soon, if they hope to be a top-25 program, the Sun Devils are going to have to spend $100 million or so to renovate the old place.
It’s not the worst in the Pac-12: Wazzu’s Friel Court and Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum are ancient by McKale terms, and Stanford’s Maples Pavilion is something you’d expect to see at, say, Ball State or Tulane. Now that it’s ambitious in basketball for the first time in decades, ASU needs to create a rebuilding plan and raise some money.
3. Arizona’s should aim for a winning record. Winning three (or more) of its remaining Pac-12 games would give Arizona — now 14-8 — a winning mark for the season. With Cal, Wazzu and Stanford on the schedule, it’s more than do-able.
The UA hasn’t had a losing season for 35 years. Every other Pac-12 school except Oregon has posted a losing season 2013. The Ducks had their last losing season in 2009.