Position: Defensive back
Rank: Four-star, No. 35 position, No. 328 nationally
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Hometown (high school): Houston (Madison)
When he committed: Dec. 19
Status: Signed national letter of intent
How he fits: Cornerback is a position of need for Arizona, considering the Wildcats had limited depth at that spot in 2018.
Senior Jace Whittaker played just one game in 2018 due to an elbow injury. Whittaker could medically redshirt, per the NCAA’s new four-game rule, and return in 2019. Lorenzo Burns also missed some time, which left true freshman McKenzie Barnes and walk-on Azizi Hearn to fill in. Even safety Troy Young, who the coaching staff wanted to convert into a utility-hybrid linebacker, moved over and played cornerback to provide the Wildcats depth.
Wolfe compared himself to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who's known for his boisterous attitude on and off the field.
He said it: "I’m not going to be a football player for the rest of my life and by the time I turn 40, I’m going to be an old man and it’ll be time for me to stop playing so of course education plays a big part in my decision. And I don’t want my parents worrying about me for the next four years.” — Wolfe