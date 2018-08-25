It took Cienega's offensive starters 14 plays to secure the win as the Bobcats coasted through Cholla 58-0 on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Luis Morales replaced Jamarye Joiner who is now playing at the University of Arizona after quarterbacking the Bobcats for two seasons. Morales went 2-of-2 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Cienega two-way standout Terrell Hayward finished with two touchdowns and 55 receiving yards while Thomas Webb Jr. had four carries for 40 yards.
Morales, Hayward and head coach Pat Nugent spoke to HS Tucson following Saturday's game, here's what they had to say: