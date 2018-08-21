2017 record: 11-3, 7-1 MWC
Coach: Bryan Harsin (fifth year)
Sked or alive? The Broncos face two difficult road tests in September, traveling to Oklahoma State and Wyoming. The former could determine whether Boise State is in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. The rest of the MWC slate should be navigable. Boise gets San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State at home.
Why they’re here: The Broncos have won 10 or more games in 10 of the past 12 seasons, and this one shouldn’t be any different. Almost everyone is back from a defense that ranked 22nd nationally in yards allowed per game. Also returning: senior QB Brett Rypien, who had a 14-3 TD-INT ratio over Boise’s final seven games.