BOOK EVENTS FOR OCT. 20-26.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 20. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Self Publish your novel: A Guide for Writers — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn what you need to get started and to see the project through. Bring one paragraph that answers the question: What is your book about? Ages 18 and up. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Book Discussion "Educated" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Tara Westover. 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 20. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
"Stumbling toward Love” Reading and Signing with WC Stephenson — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20. 878-7965. lowehouseproject.com.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Kate Stewart will be the featured reader. Reading followed by an open mic for spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. Ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 22. 594-5285.
Shop Talk: The Work of Sandra Cisneros — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Mari Herreras leads discussion. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library Book Sale — Oro Valley Public Library, 1350 W. Naranja Drive. More than 20,000 books for sale. All proceeds benefit the Oro Valley Public Library. Oct. 25 is half price day; Oct. 26 is $7 bag day. $1 reusable "Friends" bags required. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26. 594-5580.
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. “Accidental Further Adventures of the 100 Year Old Man” by Jonas Jonnason. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 24. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library. This month's topic: Tracy K. Smith, writes as dutiful curator of the Afro-American experience. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. 594-5580.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
The Chasers: An Author Event with Renato Rosaldo — Antigone Books. In the Tucson High School class of 1959, a group of twelve Mexican-American friends became known as the Chasers. Among them was acclaimed anthropologist Renato Rosaldo, who brings their stories to life through recollections, yearbook photographs, and personal interviews with the Chasers conducted after their fiftieth high school reunion. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.