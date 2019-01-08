BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
International author Lama Tsultrim Allione leads "Wisdom Rising" public talk and two-day retreat — Tucson Symphony Hall, 2175 N. Sixth Ave. Discussing the messages from her book "Wisdom Rising: A Journey into the Mandala of the Empowered Feminine," followed by a book signing. She will also lead a two-day retreat based on her book and her experience as a Tibetan Buddhist nun and Buddhist teacher on Saturday and Sunday. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 for public talk; $145 for two day retreat-includes required public talk. 477-6943. arizonafriendsoftibet.org.
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 13. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Coffe With The Author: Gail Woodard — Unity of Tucson, 3617 N. Camiono Blanco. "Write the Book You're Meant to Write: A Guide for First-time Authors." 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Donations appreciated. 407-8314.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Jeanne Burrows-Johnson will be reading from her recent novel, "Murder on Mokulua Drive." This will be followed by an open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 16. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. LGBT seniors. "The Lavender Scare" by David K. Johnson. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Bear Canyon Capers Mystery Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Discuss the books that keep you up at night with the lights on. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 17. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 19. 594-5200.