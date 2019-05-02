At the northwest and east Bookmans locations, folks can visit on Saturday in their best Star Wars gear or costumes for 25% off toys and games.
There will also be a Star Wars selfie and costume contest at both locations. Post your photos to Instagram and tag @bookmansNW or @BookmansEast for a chance to win two passes to Phoenix Fan Fusion.
The Bookmans northwest location on Ina Road will also be celebrating Star Wars day with a day-long movie marathon.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- 12 p.m. — A New hope
- 2 p.m. — Empire Strikes Back
- 4 p.m. — Return of the Jedi
- 6 p.m. — The Force Awakens
- 8 p.m. — The Last Jedi
As for the east location, there will be trivia, games and crafts from 6 to 8 p.m.
Click here for more information about the northwest location and to register. Click here for more information about the east location and to register.
And at the midtown location, 3330 E. Speedway, kids will get to enjoy story time by their favorite Star Wars characters starting at 10 a.m. There will also be crafts. Costumes are encouraged.
There will also be trivia and movies playing all day long. Click here for more information about the midtown location.