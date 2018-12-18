An incomplete tunnel has been found under the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, authorities say.
The presence of structural shoring and digging tools in the tunnel when it was discovered Monday indicated that its excavation was still in progress, the Border Patrol said Tuesday.
Agents and Mexican law enforcement personnel found the tunnel during a routine sweep to detect tunnels to prevent the illicit movement of contraband or people across the border, the agency said.
The tunnel was adjacent to the main crossing downtown Nogales, Sonora and ended under a parking lot in Arizona.
The tunnel was described as approximately 50 feet long and 2 feet square. It will be filled with cement.