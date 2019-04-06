During Arizona’s run to the 2016 College World Series championship game, outfielder Zach Gibbons was sensational. Gibbons hit .385; he and second baseman Cody Ramer (.348) were about as good a twosome as UA baseball has ever had. Gibbons last week announced he is retiring from baseball even though he reached Double-A last year, hitting .261 at Mobile. Ramer, a UA grad assistant coach, retired a year ago after hitting .266 in the Angels farm system. “Baseball is not my identity,” Gibbons wrote on Twitter. Minor league baseball is not an easy profession. Triple-A players are paid by scale, between $2,150 and $2,700 a month. In Double-A it’s $1,760.