Arizona's Zach Gibbons follows through on his two-run hit in the fifth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Miami in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 18, 2016.

During Arizona’s run to the 2016 College World Series championship game, outfielder Zach Gibbons was sensational. Gibbons hit .385; he and second baseman Cody Ramer (.348) were about as good a twosome as UA baseball has ever had. Gibbons last week announced he is retiring from baseball even though he reached Double-A last year, hitting .261 at Mobile. Ramer, a UA grad assistant coach, retired a year ago after hitting .266 in the Angels farm system. “Baseball is not my identity,” Gibbons wrote on Twitter. Minor league baseball is not an easy profession. Triple-A players are paid by scale, between $2,150 and $2,700 a month. In Double-A it’s $1,760.