Several bowling alleys in Tucson will be hosting New Year's Eve celebrations.
Locations include:
- Tucson Bowl, 7020 E. 21st St., 747-1363
- Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Rd., 887-2695
- Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway, 327-4926
- Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Ave., 327-6561
The first party includes unlimited cyber bowling with party favors, pizza and soda. The second party begins later in the night and includes unlimited cyber bowling, party favors, and champagne or cider.
Reservations and more information can be found at the links above.