Organization: Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
Address: 3155 E. Grant Road, Tucson, 85716
Phone: 520-573-3533
Website: bgctucson.org
Since its inception over 62 years ago, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson has provided young people in Tucson — especially those who need us most — with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams.
Sadly, over 30 percent of young people in Tucson fail to graduate from high school on time. When young people drop out of school, they face multiple negative consequences including a higher likelihood of incarceration, lower earnings, greater rates of unemployment, higher reliance on government assistance programs and higher death rates.
Each of our six clubhouses is in an at-risk neighborhood to target those youth who need the most out-of-school support. In 2017, the majority of club youth qualified for free or reduced-price school lunches (64 percent) and lived in single-parent households (51 percent). An overwhelming majority (91 percent) were also racial or ethnic minorities.
Each year, trained staff and volunteers carry out over 40 after-school programs in several strategic areas: education and career, character and leadership, the arts, and health and life skills.
For Jackson Bahati, the city of Tucson’s 2018 Youth of the Year, finding the Steve Daru Clubhouse was life-changing. A Rwandan refugee, he arrived in Tucson three years prior with almost no English-language skills. Now a high school graduate and college student, Jackson shared how the club inspired him to strive to be his best self:
“The very first day I walked inside, I felt something I’ve never felt before. I was immediately inspired to come to the club every day and have spent the majority of my free time there. I felt like I was a role model and the (younger) kids looked up to me, so it’s important that I stayed on track.”
With your help, we can continue to move the needle in a positive direction for young people just like Jackson: 96 percent of teen-aged club members are on track to graduate from high school and 85 percent of them expect to complete post-secondary education.
Your gift can help us build great futures for the youth we are privileged and honored to serve. Send a clear message to the youth of Tucson: that you believe in their success and that together we can make a difference.
Currently, the only cost to our club members is an annual school-year membership fee of $20. That’s 36 weeks of after-school programming with dinner included at all six clubhouses. No child is ever turned away for inability to pay. The true cost to the organization is more than $700 per child. Needless to say, we can’t do it without your support.