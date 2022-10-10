 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys on the Side

Holly (Drew Barrymore, left) introduces Jane (Whoopi Goldberg) to her new boyfiend, Abe (Matthew McConaughey, in Warner Bros.' "Boys on the Side." Photo by Suzanne Hanover

Boys on the Side (1995)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Tumacácori, Teatro Carmen, Elusian Grove Market in Barrio Viejo, Tucson General Hospital (since demolished), Big Horn Restaurant in Amado, Tucson Elks Lodge, Amado

Whoopi Goldberg, Mary-Louise Parker, Drew Barrymore, Matthew McConaughey

Comedy, drama: Three very different women drive cross country and become close friends.

Box office gross: $23.45 million

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

