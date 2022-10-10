Boys on the Side (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Tumacácori, Teatro Carmen, Elusian Grove Market in Barrio Viejo, Tucson General Hospital (since demolished), Big Horn Restaurant in Amado, Tucson Elks Lodge, Amado
Whoopi Goldberg, Mary-Louise Parker, Drew Barrymore, Matthew McConaughey
Comedy, drama: Three very different women drive cross country and become close friends.
Box office gross: $23.45 million
