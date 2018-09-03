In 1985, still in the shadow of Rodney Peete, Chilcote did not hesitate to make a name for himself in Sahuaro and Tucson history. The senior quarterback threw for a single-season city and state record 2,736 yards, nearly 1,000 of which came in the Cougars' three playoff games in 1985 as they reached the state semifinals.
Also that season, Chilcote threw for 426 yards in one game to break the single-season state record for the third time in four years. Coincidentally, Peete was the one who started that trend when he threw for 424 yards in a single game in 1982. Chilcote, who completed 175 of 288 passes for 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions his senior year, was named the first-team All-Southern Arizona quarterback.