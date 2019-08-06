Brad Glenn Aug 6, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save UA's Brad Glenn gets back to first as ASU's Ike Davis attempts to tag him on a pick-off in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, May 23, 2008. The UA won in 11 innings 4-3. Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star Brad Glenn Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: June 27, 2014 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion Millennials & Mobile Shopping, Not! promotion spotlight Could you pass a US civics test?