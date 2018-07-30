Johnson dominated both sides of the line, receiving First-Team All-Arizona honors as an offensive tackle and First-Team All-Southern Arizona honors as a defensive lineman in 2005. During the Titans’ state championship run, the team averaged 229.4 yards per game and proved its ground dominance during its 15-7 win against Cottonwood Mingus in the state title game. After a 92-yard kick return by Mingus, which made it a one score game, Palo Verde went on a 19 play, 11:49 minute drive (featuring 18 rushes) that destroyed momentum.