Randolph shot just 23.9 percent from the field in the five games prior to Sunday against Stanford, but went 4 of 10 against the Cardinal and 7 of 8 against Oregon State on Thursday.
In short, he’s starting to look like the guy who posted three 20-point games through the first month of the season and still leads the Wildcats in scoring.
“The coaches always tell me, keep my confidence, they believe in me and they just told me to do what I do,” Randolph said after the OSU game. “Coaches tell me to work hard and just keep believing in them and I believe in them.”
Miller credited Randolph for sticking with it and playing hard, taking shots only that OSU gave him Thursday. But Miller also indicated that Brandon Williams’ return from a six-day absence against Stanford may not be coincidental to Randolph’s recent uptick.
“I think it really takes a lot of pressure off (Randolph) having another ball handler in the game,” Miller said. “Brandon Williams has a way of finding teammates, Justin Coleman does as well. Those two guys, that’s really the thing they do well.
“And when one shot goes in, it’s amazing how all of a sudden you look a little different when you take those next shots. I think against Stanford his world opened back up.”