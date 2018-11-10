Last season: Backup wing, averaging 11.6 minutes per game, the seventh-most on the roster. He scored in double figures four times, with 17 points in UA’s loss to Purdue in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
This season: Go-to guy and starter at small forward. Randolph played 31 minutes Wednesday and shot 8 for 12 from the field.
Miller said it: “Brandon Randolph is off to a tremendous start. The 25 points, that’s something we’re very happy about. I hope he gets 25 again on Sunday. There’s always things he can do better… but Brandon is on the right track.”