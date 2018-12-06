Arizona outscored Utah Valley 51-28 in the second half to win 80-69 on Thursday night at McKale Center, securing the Wildcats' seventh win of the season.
The UA trailed 41-29 at halftime, but Brandon Randolph's four 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half lifted Arizona back into the game. Randolph finished the night with 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Freshman guard Brandon Williams recorded his first collegiate double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds.
As a team, the Wildcats shot 60.7 percent from the field and 57.1 from 3-point range in the second half. Next up, Arizona will travel to Alabama for a Sunday matinee at 11 a.m.
Williams, Randolph and Sean Miller spoke to the media following Thursday's win; here's what they had to say.