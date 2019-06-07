To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 8:23 pm
Arizona guard Brandon Williams (2) shovels a pass around UCLA center Moses Brown (1) to teammate forward Ira Lee (11) in the second half of their Pac-12 game at Pauley Pavilion, Saturday, January 26, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.
Position: Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship