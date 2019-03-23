Pima College basketball standout Kennedy Koehler last week was offered a scholarship by Idaho, and if he accepts he would be the third Division I player to move from Brian Peabody’s PCC powerhouse to that level. Jeremiah Bailey, a key player on last year’s national runner-up, started 20 games for Damon Stoudamire's Pacific Tigers this season. Deion James, a first-team All-NJCAA All-American in 2017 at Pima, started at Colorado State a year ago but redshirted this season while recovering from knee surgery. Pima’s standout point guard, Abram Carrasco, has yet to choose his destination for a four-year college.