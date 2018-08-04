Pima College men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody, whose team finished second in the NJCAA finals last season, has lost one of the rising names in coaching. Rincon High School grad Dylan Hidalgo last week accepted a graduate assistant coaching position at Grand Canyon University. Hidalgo, who coached two years at PCC, will join former Canyon del Oro High School basketball standout Chris Crevelone on coach Dan Majerle’s staff. Peabody, who lost six players to scholarship offers from four-year schools since the Aztecs’ 31-5 season, hasn’t let up. He has created a 12-team high school basketball tournament at PCC, which starts Sept. 29. Six teams from Phoenix will play Catalina Foothills, Sabino, Sahuaro, Amphi, Tucson High and Salpointe.