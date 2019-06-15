After going 60-12 the last two seasons, reaching the final eight of the NJCAA men’s basketball tournament twice, Pima College men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody oversaw another offseason of positioning his players at four-year schools. Here’s the list:
- Robby Wilson, a Salpointe Catholic High School grad, will play at Arizona Christian University. He was recruited by ACU coach Trey Clarkson, who played for Peabody in 2002.
- Travis Walker, a Sabino High School grad, also signed with Clarkson and ACU. He completed his PCC days with a 4.0 GPA.
- Abram Carrasco signed with California’s Concordia University. The lead recruiter from Concordia was Mickey McConnell, grandson of the late Dick McConnell — the man who coached Sahuaro High School to four state championships.
- Kennedy Kohler signed with UC Davis. He becomes the sixth player from PCC to sign with a Division I school in the last six years, joining Jeremiah Bailey at Pacific; Kwintin Williams at UConn; Matt Oboyle at Appalachian State; Deion James at Colorado State (and now Washington State) and Alize Travis at Northern Illinois.
- Joe Guiterrez, PCC’s manager and a Cienega High School grad, signed a scholarship to be the manager at Benedictine University.