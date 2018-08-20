Poli-Dixon was named to the PrepStar All-American team as the No. 6 wide receiver in the west as a senior at Sabino when he caught 44 passes for 912 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Sabercats reach the 4A state semifinals. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound Poli-Dixon, who was also an Arizona Republic All-State selection and name first team All-Southern Arizona, will be remembered as one of the top receivers to come out of the region after went on to become a standout at UCLA. In four seasons with the Bruins, Poli-Dixon caught 130 passes for 2,062 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best season at UCLA came in 1998 when he caught 44 passes for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore to help the Bruins win the Pac-10 and reach the Rose Bowl game. Poli-Dixon never made it into the NFL but did play in the Arena Football League.