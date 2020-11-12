 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bronwyn Dierssen

Bronwyn Dierssen

  • Updated

Bronwyn Dierssen is a charcoal artist who uses photos as her source of inspiration.

From a young age, Bronwyn Dierssen had a knack for creating.

“When I was a kid, I was a total art nerd,” she said. “I could spend my whole weekend doing it.”

As an adult, dividing her time between working and helping to take care of her mother-in-law, she found herself with little time to do anything else.

It wasn’t until she was pregnant with her daughter about five years ago that Dierssen had time to refocus.

She found herself homebound with free time on her hands. The art flowed from her fingertips.

Dierssen is a charcoal artist, creating mostly portraits — of people and pets — and some landscapes. She takes commissions.

Read more here. Find Bronwyn Dierssen here.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News