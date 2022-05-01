Brooke Korchmaros, Top 5 LPN

Name: Brooke Korchmaros

Job Title: Licensed Practical Nurse

Organization: Southern Arizona Veteran’s Affairs

Education: Practical Nursing Program-Pima Community College

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My nursing career began in 2013 as a supervisor in a Memory Care setting.

After one year, I transitioned to skilled nursing which then led to becoming a skilled nurse care manager. In 2019, I began serving our military population in a clinical setting.

I truly enjoy being a part of the nursing community. This opportunity has allowed me to touch lives in an impactful way allowing me to grow personally and professionally.

To be honored by doing a job that already provides me with tremendous satisfaction, is truly a blessing.

My interests include spending time with my new husband, stepchildren, sister and niece.

I enjoy exploring all genres of food, hiking, working out, and laughing at my husband’s “dad” jokes.

And this is all because of God’s amazing grace with providing me with amazing mentors and opportunities.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

