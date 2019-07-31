A New York City native brought his favorite Brooklyn flavors to a spot just south of the University of Arizona stadium.
John Ryan launched his New York-style deli, dubbed Brooklyn Rolls, at 1628 E. Sixth St., in the old home of Abe’s Place, in July.
Ryan was born in Canarsie, Brooklyn, grew up in Midwood, not far from where Ebbets Field once stood, and is a New York University alum.
A bout of homesickness led to the creation of Brooklyn Rolls.
“I missed Brooklyn,” Ryan said. “I missed the food, the people.”
Read more here.