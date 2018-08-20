As a senior at Sabino, Reed received first-team All-Southern Arizona honors as a defensive lineman after he finished with 38 tackles and three sacks. The then-6-foot-2, 220-pounder also made an impact offensively, combining for 520 rushing and receiving yards and six touchdowns while clearing way for Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Glyndon Bolasky and helping the Sabercats reach the state finals. That was only the beginning, however. Reed was an All-Pac 10 defensive end with the Wildcats as a senior in 2010, the same year his brother Lucas, who also went to Sabino, received All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore at New Mexico. Brooks, who had 87 tackles and 15 sacks in his career at the UA, went on to be selected 42nd overall by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft. After his stint with the Texans, Reed signed with the Atlanta Falcons and started at linebacker in the 2017 Super Bowl, but lost to the Patriots 34-28.