History: Received mostly good ratings except for a needs improvement in late 2016; received a probationary rating Sept. 17 and failed a re-inspection Oct. 3.
What the inspector saw: Raw beef, fish and chicken stored above vegetables and ready-to-eat foods; egg rolls and cabbage sitting at room temperature; nail clippers next to knives in prep area; no discard dates on prepared foods; rodent droppings throughout facility; live roaches observed in facility; improper thawing of meats; dirty floors, walls and ceiling; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Comments: A message asking for comment was not returned by deadline.