In a family of five kids, my older brother Ray was the only one who entered military service (Navy) during World War II, and though the war was over only about a year after his enlistment, he was entitled to apply for the GI Bill upon discharge. He did apply, and obtained a much-coveted degree in electrical engineering. He was recruited by Bell Labs/Western Electric/AT&T and worked for the company for 37 years as an engineer/supervisor. His first job was in Pueblo, Colorado.
Meanwhile, my family (on the East coast) was in the throes of some difficult times. At the young age of 24, Ray's circumstances enabled him to rescue my mother, younger brother and me and help us get established near him in Colorado.
Without the benefit of the GI Bill, Ray would never have been able to afford college, earn his degree, and have the ability to come to the aid of his mother and younger siblings. I have wondered in the many years since what would have become of all of us had Ray not been able to come to our rescue, and realize that much of the success of that deliverance harks back to his being able to take advantage of the GI Bill. I am so thankful.
Brenda Nichols Ainley