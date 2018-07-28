Pro golfer Bruce Lietzke won the Tucson Open in 1977 at Tucson National and 1979 at Randolph North. He died last week at 67 from brain cancer.
His victory in ’77, his first ever on the PGA Tour, required a 70-foot putt on the fourth hole of sudden death to beat Gene Littler. Two years later he beat Tom Watson at Randolph.
After beating Watson, Lietzke said he almost didn’t play the final round because of a pulled abdominal muscle. “But I ate at a Chinese restaurant last night and the fortune cookie said ‘let courage be your friend,’” he said. “So I thought I’d give it a try.”
Other than Johnny Miller, who won four titles in Tucson, and Phil Mickelson with three, Lietzke, a laid-back, fishing-first golfer from Texas, left as much a mark on Tucson golf as anyone.