While it isn’t yet known if Arizona will discipline sophomore forward Ira Lee because of his arrest on DUI charges Sunday, legal issues could force Lee off the court in the months ahead.
Under Arizona DUI laws, Lee could face a minimum of two days in jail and another seven days of house arrest (wearing a GPS-enabled ankle bracket) if he is convicted of extreme DUI.
He would face a minimum of three days in jail and nine days with an ankle bracelet if convicted of super extreme DUI, the stiffest charge he received after UA police pulled him over early Sunday morning just south of Sixth Street near Arizona Stadium.
However, Lee’s charges might be significantly reduced – maybe even to the point of avoiding any jail time -- because of inconsistencies in his situation, several DUI attorneys told the Star on Wednesday.
Tucson attorney Joe St. Louis said the super extreme DUI charge “should get tossed” because only one of his two breathalyzer tests was over the minimum .blood-alcohol limit needed for that charge.
Police said Lee tested at .215 and .198 on a breathalyzer, and a .20 is needed for a super extreme DUI charge while .15 is the minimum for extreme DUI. Both Tucson attorney Alec Hanus of Tucson and Kevin Crowley of Phoenix said they’d never seen a case where prosecution went for the higher charge when one of the breath tests was under the threshold.
In addition, Lee actually was given two-part breathalyzer tests on two occasions because police said the first test issued numbers that were beyond the .020 maximum differential allowed.
Hanus said he had no knowledge of Lee’s case but when told the results of the breathalyzer tests said it was “unusual that it was reading that far apart on multiple occasions. That does raise a red flag for sure and it’s worth checking out.”
St. Louis said those combined results suggest Lee might have had a distortion from “mouth alcohol” – such as vomit – that led to a higher breath reading than was actually in his system. Or the breathalyzer machine itself could have had an issue, he said.
As a result, St. Louis said it was possible that Lee's case could be reduced to a standard DUI – which carries a minimum of one day in jail – or even to a “baby DUI,” the charge of driving after drinking as a minor that Lee, 20, also received.
In field sobriety testing, Lee also may have helped himself by passing the four points of a one-leg stand test.
“You would not expect anybody who is genuinely 0.20 to complete that test fully,” St. Louis said, though he said athletic people can fare better on it.
In addition, police said Lee did not stare at his foot as instructed but instead at a point on the ground 10 feet away. They also said he Lee failed all six cues on a horizontal gaze test and 6 of 8 in a “walk and turn” test.
The police report said there is video of Lee, which could help or hurt him, while a personal issue might become a factor.
Lee posted on Instagram a day before his arrest that his grandmother died, saying she was his “No. 1 fan.” Lee also said Saturday morning on Twitter that “Not even music can heal me right now.”
When told about Lee’s grandmother, Hanus said it might not make much difference if those statements were disclosed to a jury during notification but that a prosecutor might consider them when offering a plea agreement.
“You usually go up and say this is his first time, he’s away from home and his grandmother passed away,” Hanus said. “That’s something I know I would bring up in talking to the prosecutor.”
Whether or not Lee is eventually handed a penalty via his case and/or the school, one thing appears certain: The Wildcats would suffer from his absence.
Lee is only one of four players slotted for the Wildcats’ two post positions this season, and that’s counting sophomore Emmanuel Akot, a combo forward who suffered from knee tendinitis last season.
As a freshman last season, Lee averaged only 10.2 minutes played per game while the Wildcats relied heavily on 7-footers Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic in their two post spots.
“Ira is one of many guys from last year’s team we’re really expecting to take a jump from their freshman to their sophomore year,” UA coach Sean Miller said last week, before Lee’s arrest. “In my experience, with a talented player often that’s the window of time when they make the most significant stride.
“A lot of times they just happen to be behind some really good talents who are more experienced and older so because of that they didn’t get maybe as big of an opportunity as a freshman. I would certainly say that was Ira’s situation but he’s worked really hard in the spring, and followed that up with a really good summer.”