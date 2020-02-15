History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but received a probation rating followed by a pass in January 2019, and a fail followed by a pass in May 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 30, and an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 31.

What the inspector saw: Ready-to-eat foods in make-top unit at unsafe temperatures, food handler washed dishes and then made a bagel without washing hands, handler put on new gloves without first washing hands, dead roach inside refrigerator next to ready-to-eat foods and other dead insects inside lettuce container, kettle unit used for baking bagels infested with roaches, food debris under equipment and overflowing trash bins in prep area, excessive food debris in refrigerator units and hot holding unit, soil accumulation in utensil containers. Insects must be removed before establishment can re-open for business.

Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.

Comment: “In regards to concerns of health and safety hazards, Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery, along with Tucson Bagel Co. LLC, has corrected all instances cited by the Health Department report,” a manager said. “We apologize for the previous status of this location. Truly Nolan oversees this location and has taken extra steps to avoid this happening in the future. Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery always strives to the highest quality in products safety and services.”

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

