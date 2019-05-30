Arizona head coach Mike Candrea tracks the game from his perch at the end of the Wildcats' bench in the NCAA Women's College World Series, Thursday, May 30, 2019, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Second-seeded UCLA scored early and often on the way to a 7-2 win over No. 7 Minnesota. The Gophers, who are making their first WCWS appearance, will play No. 3 Washington in an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Bruins scored on a solo home run by Bubba Nickles in the first inning; in the second, Kinsley Washington drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Taylor Pack. Pack delivered a sacrifice fly in the third that scored Aaliyah Jordan.

The Gophers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the sixth on a double from Natalie DenHartog and a single from Allie Arneson.

UCLA put the game away in the bottom of the frame, when a Minnesota error allowed Nickles to reach base and Washington scored. Jordan followed with a three-run homer to right field.

UCLA’s two-way star Rachel Garcia struck out seven batters while only giving up four hits and walking two.