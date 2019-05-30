Second-seeded UCLA scored early and often on the way to a 7-2 win over No. 7 Minnesota. The Gophers, who are making their first WCWS appearance, will play No. 3 Washington in an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Bruins scored on a solo home run by Bubba Nickles in the first inning; in the second, Kinsley Washington drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Taylor Pack. Pack delivered a sacrifice fly in the third that scored Aaliyah Jordan.
The Gophers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the sixth on a double from Natalie DenHartog and a single from Allie Arneson.
UCLA put the game away in the bottom of the frame, when a Minnesota error allowed Nickles to reach base and Washington scored. Jordan followed with a three-run homer to right field.
UCLA’s two-way star Rachel Garcia struck out seven batters while only giving up four hits and walking two.