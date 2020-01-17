Brushfire BBQ & Ice Cream Co.

History: Excellent in 2018 but received a “needs improvement” rating in April 2019 followed by a pass and a needs-improvement rating Dec. 10.
What the inspector saw: No soap available at one of the handwashing sinks, foods stored at unsafe temperatures, employee’s sweater sitting on rack where spices were stored, reuse of single-use vinegar bottles, loose door gauge in a refrigeration unit.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 23.
Comment: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.