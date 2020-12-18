Bryan Schachter

Bryan was born in Tucson and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the UA's Eller College of Management. He joined Watermark while still in school and has advanced through six positions. He was named Chief Investment Officer in March 2020. He has helped grow the company ten-fold since 2008 through 46 individual real estate transactions totaling $3.33 Billion of deal volume. Watermark is now the 11th largest senior housing operator in the country with 65 communities across 21 states, nearly 11,500 beds and more than $3.3 Billion of assets under management. Bryan was a leading member of the team who completed a sale of 50% of the company to Keppel Capital out of Singapore. The company's current pipeline includes $1.3 Billion+ of developments under construction. Bryan is currently serving as the Executive Challenge Chair for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Event and has personally raised more than $30,000.
