Where: 125 W. Yavapai Road
What to expect: The Panthers will be led by senior quarterback Kevin Silva and running back Julian Encinas, and a winnable first four games could determine how Amphi goes. Can the Panthers pressure Buckeye quarterback Angel Macedo? In the 2018 season opener, Macedo completed 16 of 20 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns while wide receiver Jaheem Rosetta hauled in six catches for 121 yards and two scores. Amphi’s secondary will face a brutal task in stopping Buckeye’s pass attack Friday night. Expect visiting Buckeye to win 42-20.