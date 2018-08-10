3156 E. Drexel Road
History: Mostly good and excellent ratings until 2015. Since then, the site has had negative ratings in five of its last 10 health inspections, including a July 16 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection on July 26.
What the inspector saw: Leaky ceiling was dripping water on food in walk-in refrigerator. Management was ordered to stop using the refrigerator but was still using it 10 days later when a re-inspection took place; glass door on refrigerator was cracked and held together with duct tape.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection on Aug. 6.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.