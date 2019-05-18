Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott will hold a rare teleconference with the media Monday to discuss, among other things, the league’s 2017-18 financial situation. But instead of this being another me-me-me Larry Scott show, he will be accompanied by Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano, who has been chosen by fellow presidents and chancellors to be part of the discussion. DiStefano, Pac-12 CEO Group Chair, did similarly at the Pac-12 Tournament in March, a strong attempt to end Scott’s perceived autonomy. Either way, the league shows no sign of curtailing building projects. UA athletic director Dave Heeke is to spend $2.9 million this summer to re-do the suites inside the press box at Arizona Stadium. The facility was built in 1989 and hasn’t changed a bit. As press box/suites go at Pac-12 football stadiums, the ones at Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State and ASU would rank 11th or 12th, depending on who you ask.