Cornerback Lorenzo Burns led Arizona with five interceptions last season. This year he has none.
That doesn’t mean he’s playing poorly.
Burns has a team-high 11 pass breakups in nine games. (He missed one because of injury.) He had seven in 13 games last year.
The lack of interceptions bothers Burns “a little bit,” he said. But the redshirt sophomore knows he’s doing his job.
“I have to work on my hands a little bit,” said Burns, who had two near-misses in the opener against BYU. “But I’ve gotta take the positives out of the situation. My pass breakups are higher than they were last year, so my coverage is tighter.”
Burns has been the lone constant in a secondary that’s been stuck on shuffle mode all season. His nine starts at boundary corner are the most of any UA defensive back. Safeties Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Scottie Young Jr. have eight apiece, but they have come at multiple positions.
Five players have started at field corner, including redshirt freshman Azizi Hearn and true freshmen McKenzie Barnes and Christian Young.
Burns remembers what that’s like. He became a full-time starter as a redshirt freshman last year.
“It can be very difficult,” Burns said. “Coming into a stadium full of 60,000 people or even more than that can be shocking. For them to come in and do what they did is very good for us.”
Burns had to sit out the UCLA game because of a neck injury. Tim Hough, who had started six of the first seven games, left the team earlier in the week. With senior Jace Whittaker also out, Arizona started Barnes and Young. It was the first career start for both.
“We had a lot of young people play,” Burns said. “They went out there and played in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. No matter what their record was, it was still freshmen on the field. They performed.”
Burns returned the following week. After a one-point loss to the Bruins, the Wildcats have won their past two games. Arizona faces its toughest test yet at Washington State.
The Cougars are ranked eighth in the country, and they have the nation’s top-ranked passing attack. WSU throws the ball more than any team in college football. Burns looks forward to the challenge — and the chance to get his first pick of 2018.
“It’s more opportunities,” he said. “I’m excited.”